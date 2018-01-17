Weather Closings and Delays

by Alabama News Network Staff, (BI) Bilbo

This is the latest list of closings and delays from Alabama News Network.

– Adullam House Christian Schools – Closed Thursday

– AIDT Offices – Open 11 a.m. Thursday

– Alabama State Offices – Reopen at noon Thursday

– Alabama State University – Closed Thursday

– Alexander City Schools – Closed Thursday

– American Apparel (Selma) – Opens 8 a.m. Thursday

– Amridge University – Closed Thursday

– Autauga Academy – Closed Thursday

– Auburn University – Opens at normal time Thursday

– AUM – Classes canceled through Monday; other operations to resume at 9 AM Friday

– Autauga Co. Schools – Closed Thursday

– Bethany Christian Academy – Closed Thursday

– Bible Babies Learning Academy – Closed Thursday

– Bullock Co. Schools – Closed Thursday

– Butler Co. Schools – Closed Thursday

– CAAC Senior Centers (Autauga Co., Elmore Co., Montgomery Co.) – Closed Thursday

– Cahaba Mental Health Centers (Selma, Marion, Camden) – Closed Thursday

– Chapman Academy – Closed Thursday

– Charles Henderson Child Health Center- Opening at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday

– Chilton Co. Schools – Closed Thursday

– Christian Outreach Alliance Food Pantry in Selma- Closed on Thursday

– Conecuh Co. Schools – Closed Thursday

– Coosa Co. Schools – Closed Thursday

– Crenshaw Co. Schools – Closed Thursday

– Edgewood Academy – Closed Thursday

– Elmore Co. Schools – Closed Thursday

– Elmore Co. Offices- Closed Thursday

– East Memorial Christian Academy, Preschool, and Daycare- Closed Thursday

– Family Care Associates – Opening at Noon Thursday

– Gen Pak Montgomery – Opens 7 a.m. Thursday

– Greenville City Offices – Open Thursday at Noon

– Greenville Senior Nutrition Center- Closed Thursday

– Holy Cross Episcopal School – Closed Thursday

– Huntingdon College – Closed Thursday

– Ingram State Technical College (All campuses) – Closed Thursday

– JR Smith Manufacturing – 1st shift/office staff delayed until 10am Thursday

– Lowndes Co. Schools – Closed Thursday

– MACOA – No Meals on Wheels Thursday

– Macon Co. Schools – Closed Thursday

– MAX Credit Union – all locations opening at noon Thursday

– Maxwell/Gunter Air Force Base – Reopens Thursday at Noon

– McRae Learning Center – Closed Thursday

– Medical Outreach Ministries – Open at Noon Thursday

– Mobis Alabama – 1st shift cancelled Thursday

– Montgomery Catholic Preparatory Schools – Closed Thursday

– Montgomery City Garbage Pickup – Service resumes Thursday

– Montgomery City Offices – Open at Noon Thursday

– Montgomery County Offices – Open at Noon Thursday

– Montgomery Housing Authority – Closed Thursday

– Montgomery Public Schools – Closed Thursday

– New Life Christian Academy (Millbrook) – Closed Thursday

– Opp City Schools

– Pike Road Schools – Closed Thursday

– Plantation Patterns (Selma) – Opening at 9 AM Thursday

– Prattville Christian Academy – Closed Thursday

– Prattville City Offices – Open at Noon Thursday

– Rock School – Closed Thursday

– Selma Christian Outreach Alliance Food Pantry – Closed Thursday

– Selma City Schools – Closed Thursday

– Selma YMCA – Opens Thursday at Noon

– South University – Opens at normal time Thursday

– Sylvan Learning Center – Closed Thursday

– Tallapoosa Co. Schools & Offices – Closed Thursday

– Tallassee City Schools – Closed Thursday

– Trenholm State Community College – Closed Thursday

– Troy City Schools – Closed Thursday

– Troy University – Opens 8 a.m. Thursday

– Victory Baptist School – Closed Thursday

– Wallace Community College (Selma) – Closed Thursday

Stay with Alabama News Network as we add to this list. We will also have the latest closings on our newscasts.