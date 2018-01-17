Weather Closings and Delays
This is the latest list of closings and delays from Alabama News Network.
– Adullam House Christian Schools – Closed Thursday
– AIDT Offices – Open 11 a.m. Thursday
– Alabama State Offices – Reopen at noon Thursday
– Alabama State University – Closed Thursday
– Alexander City Schools – Closed Thursday
– American Apparel (Selma) – Opens 8 a.m. Thursday
– Amridge University – Closed Thursday
– Autauga Academy – Closed Thursday
– Auburn University – Opens at normal time Thursday
– AUM – Classes canceled through Monday; other operations to resume at 9 AM Friday
– Autauga Co. Schools – Closed Thursday
– Bethany Christian Academy – Closed Thursday
– Bible Babies Learning Academy – Closed Thursday
– Bullock Co. Schools – Closed Thursday
– Butler Co. Schools – Closed Thursday
– CAAC Senior Centers (Autauga Co., Elmore Co., Montgomery Co.) – Closed Thursday
– Cahaba Mental Health Centers (Selma, Marion, Camden) – Closed Thursday
– Chapman Academy – Closed Thursday
– Charles Henderson Child Health Center- Opening at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday
– Chilton Co. Schools – Closed Thursday
– Christian Outreach Alliance Food Pantry in Selma- Closed on Thursday
– Conecuh Co. Schools – Closed Thursday
– Coosa Co. Schools – Closed Thursday
– Crenshaw Co. Schools – Closed Thursday
– Edgewood Academy – Closed Thursday
– Elmore Co. Schools – Closed Thursday
– Elmore Co. Offices- Closed Thursday
– East Memorial Christian Academy, Preschool, and Daycare- Closed Thursday
– Family Care Associates – Opening at Noon Thursday
– Gen Pak Montgomery – Opens 7 a.m. Thursday
– Greenville City Offices – Open Thursday at Noon
– Greenville Senior Nutrition Center- Closed Thursday
– Holy Cross Episcopal School – Closed Thursday
– Huntingdon College – Closed Thursday
– Ingram State Technical College (All campuses) – Closed Thursday
– JR Smith Manufacturing – 1st shift/office staff delayed until 10am Thursday
– Lowndes Co. Schools – Closed Thursday
– MACOA – No Meals on Wheels Thursday
– Macon Co. Schools – Closed Thursday
– MAX Credit Union – all locations opening at noon Thursday
– Maxwell/Gunter Air Force Base – Reopens Thursday at Noon
– McRae Learning Center – Closed Thursday
– Medical Outreach Ministries – Open at Noon Thursday
– Mobis Alabama – 1st shift cancelled Thursday
– Montgomery Catholic Preparatory Schools – Closed Thursday
– Montgomery City Garbage Pickup – Service resumes Thursday
– Montgomery City Offices – Open at Noon Thursday
– Montgomery County Offices – Open at Noon Thursday
– Montgomery Housing Authority – Closed Thursday
– Montgomery Public Schools – Closed Thursday
– New Life Christian Academy (Millbrook) – Closed Thursday
– Opp City Schools
– Pike Road Schools – Closed Thursday
– Plantation Patterns (Selma) – Opening at 9 AM Thursday
– Prattville Christian Academy – Closed Thursday
– Prattville City Offices – Open at Noon Thursday
– Rock School – Closed Thursday
– Selma Christian Outreach Alliance Food Pantry – Closed Thursday
– Selma City Schools – Closed Thursday
– Selma YMCA – Opens Thursday at Noon
– South University – Opens at normal time Thursday
– Sylvan Learning Center – Closed Thursday
– Tallapoosa Co. Schools & Offices – Closed Thursday
– Tallassee City Schools – Closed Thursday
– Trenholm State Community College – Closed Thursday
– Troy City Schools – Closed Thursday
– Troy University – Opens 8 a.m. Thursday
– Victory Baptist School – Closed Thursday
– Wallace Community College (Selma) – Closed Thursday
Stay with Alabama News Network as we add to this list. We will also have the latest closings on our newscasts.