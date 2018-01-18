Alabama Starting to Thaw Out

by Alabama News Network Staff

Parts of Alabama are reopening following a two-day shutdown prompted by snow and ice, but much of the state remains in weather-related limbo.

The governor’s office says state offices will resume operations at noon Thursday, and some school systems in north and central Alabama are returning to class with delayed openings.

But many roads still have icy spots after another night of freezing temperatures, so other school systems and counties aren’t resuming normal operations until Friday. Virtually all of south Alabama remains closed.

Problems are worst in areas that had the most snow and ice, about 3 inches, but school and government shutdowns extend all the way south to the Gulf Coast.

Forecasters say high temperatures Thursday should range from the upper 30s to the low 40s, helping melt the remaining ice.