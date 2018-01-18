Dallas Co. Community Thaws After Deep Freeze

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Selma and Dallas County area is starting to thaw out from the two-day deep freeze, but authorities say some roads remain in hazardous condition.

Temperatures rose above freezing Thursday for the first time since the winter storm hit.

And the Selma area is slowly starting to try and get back to normal.

More people were out moving around and government offices reopened for business.

EMA Director Toya Stiles says large patches of some roads are still covered in sheets of ice and a travel advisory remains in effect.

“All of our roads are deemed impassible, our roads and bridges. So, we just advise everyone in the community and the surrounding areas to please drive with caution, drive with extreme caution,” said Stiles.

Area schools will remain closed for a third day in a row.

School officials say road conditions are an important factor in determining whether to open schools.