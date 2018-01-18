First Pediatric Flu Death in Alabama: Pike Road Girl

Dozens of other child deaths reported across the U.S.

by Tim Lennox

An Alabama child from Pike Road has died of the flu. It’s the first pediatric flu death in Alabama. The department’s chief medical officer says they were informed of the Tuesday night death on Wednesday. The Pike Road superintendent says the child is a third grade girl at the school–Zainab Momin.

State and Federal health officials have been warning people this year’s flu is especially dangerous for children. about thirty other deaths had been reported across the county when word of the Alabama death came.

For more information about the flu and children, go to THIS CDC website.