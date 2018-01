Friday School Closings and Delays

by Alabama News Network Staff

Several school systems have canceled classes Friday due to continued issues with icy roads:

– Auburn University Montgomery

– Alexander City Schools

– Autauga Co. Schools

– Bethany Christian Academy – opening at 10 AM

– Bullock Co. Schools

– Butler Co. Schools

– Conecuh Co. Schools

– Coosa Co. Schools

– Crenshaw Co. Schools

– Dallas Co. Schools

– East Memorial Christian Academy (Prattville), including daycare and preschool

– Elmore Co. Schools

– Lowndes Co. Schools

– Macon Co. Schools

– McRae Learning Center

– Mobis Alabama – cancelling 3rd shift Thursday night

– Montgomery Public Schools

– New Life Christian Academy (Millbrook) – closed Friday

– OCAP Greenville Head Start

– Perry Co. Schools – 2 hour delay

– Pike Road Schools

– The Rock School

– Selma City Schools

– Tallapoosa Co. Schools