Frigid Morning Temps, but a Warmer Afternoon

by Ryan Stinnett

Dangerously cold temps and icy conditions persist this morning, with teens across the area. But later today, with a sunny sky, we rise to the lower and mid 40s this afternoon, and into the low 50s Friday, almost time to break out the tank tops and flip flops. Even warmer weather continues into the weekend and there is a chance temperatures will reach 60 degrees Saturday afternoon, with a partly sunny sky. Lower and mid 60s expected on Sunday, but an approaching cold front will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms to start the new work week.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Hazardous travel conditions persist this morning before we climb above freezing. Travel is strongly discouraged unless it is absolutely necessary until this afternoon. If you must travel, use extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and elevated highways. Reduce travel speed as appropriate and leave extra room for vehicles in front of you. Do not assume that a well-traveled road will be totally free of ice. Dress warmly and keep a winter travel kit in your vehicle.

NEXT WEEK: Showers and a few storms are likely Monday as the cold front moves in from the west, but for now it doesn’t look like a severe weather setup with the main dynamics well to the north in the Great Lakes. Then, for the middle of the week, the weather will be dry with seasonal temperatures; highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s.

Have a great day!

Ryan