Historic Mount Vernon Theatre Reopening

by Danielle Wallace

Just a few last minute touches and Mount Vernon Theatre will welcome people for its first show in decades.

Everything’s ready. We’re running around today like crazy to get things ready for the opening night, Friday night,” says project coordinator Jan Autery.

The theatre seats over 600 people and for opening night, theatre goers will go back in time.

“The play is Dear Mama: Music and Letters from World War II. This represents the soldiers that would write letters home and the families would write back,” says Costume Director Ann Christian.

The theatre first opened in 1935. Many people have pushed for the re-opening of the theatre for several years after it closed in 1968.

They’ve volunteered. We’ve a lot of last minute issues that have popped up. We’ve had a lot of people from the community to come in and hit the ground running working,” says Autery.

Once this weekend’s grand opening is over, the hope is for Mount Vernon Theatre to serve as a cultural arts center for Tallassee.

“We will do some movies but we will do live performances like plays like concerts, dance recitals-just a multi purpose center for the arts,” says Autery.

“Seeing what it was two years ago and seeing what it is now. It’s just awesome. I’m so proud and so happy for the community. The people that have worked so hard. I think it’s going to be a wonderful asset to the community,” says Christian.

The theatre’s grand opening starts at 7 pm Friday and continues Saturday at 2 pm with a matinee.