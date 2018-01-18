Montgomery Mayor Evaluates City’s Emergency Response To Winter Weather

by Jalea Brooks

The worst of the winter blast is behind us. City offices were back open in Montgomery today , and road conditions in much of Montgomery have improved.

“This was an event that could have been a lot more serious than it was” said Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange on the city’s emergency response to the winter blast that gripped the capitol city.

Strange, along with emergency management officials, met Thursday afternoon to lay out some of the areas they say response teams plan to improve in “We will learn from it but we are not out there apologizing for all of the accidents and the traps and the deaths that could have occurred”explained the Mayor.

Over the course of the storm, Emergency officials took part in a continuous effort to keep drivers safe on the roads. The mayor said it played a role in the relatively low number of car accidents related to icy conditions. However, the mayor says crews need better communication when it comes to treating icy roads, and possibly more equipment.

“We’ve got sanding equipment now but that’s about the extent of it, but that’s about the extent of it, so we are using dump trucks and were using front end loaders and were using sander that are pulled behind pick up trucks so you know we’re not in a position to spend 5 or 10 million dollars for a crew but if we few hundred thousand then we probably will be doing that” said Strange.