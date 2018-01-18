Volunteers Feed Hundreds of Students with Feeding Hands Backpack Program

by Ellis Eskew

Volunteers came together Thursday night to make sure no child goes hungry.

It’s a part of a back pack feeding program where students on free and reduced lunch can have extra food for the weekend.

True Divine Baptist Church in Montgomery has been doing the Feeding Hands Backpack program for almost 6 years.

Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority members volunteer every week to help pack 350 bags for children at Brewbaker primary, intermediate, and middle schools.

They say they enjoy giving back.

“Yes, as an educator I love it. I enjoy doing what I’m doing and services to the young and the elderly. Yes, it makes me feel good knowing that I have done something positive for someone besides myself,” said AKA member Sylondia Hooks Johnson.

Alpha Kappa Alpha is celebrating 110 years as a sorority. This was part of their 10 days of service to honor that.

Anyone is welcome to help pack the bags for the students. The group meets on Thursdays at 5:30pm at True Divine Baptist Church in Montgomery.