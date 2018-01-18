Warming Trend Ahead !

by Shane Butler

We have another very cold night ahead but a nice warming trend kicks in Friday and continues through the weekend. A clear sky and light winds will allow temps to plunge into the upper teens and lower 20s overnight. We expect a refreezing of any melted snow or ice, so again watch out for those slick spots. It’s full sunshine and warmer temps ahead for Friday. Afternoon highs will hover in the lower to mid 50s area wide. This warming trend really kicks in over the weekend. Abundant sunshine will help send temps into the 60s for highs both days. Overnight temps will still be cold but nothing like we’ve dealt with lately. Change on the way come in the form of rain early next week. After that, it’s cooler and dry for the latter half of the week.