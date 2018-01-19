Frigid Friday Morning, but a Much Warmer Afternoon

by Ryan Stinnett

WARMING TREND CONTINUES: Look for sunshine in full force across Alabama again today; after a low in the upper teens, we rise into the low 50s this afternoon. Tonight will be clear and not as cold; most communities will see a lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s tomorrow morning.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We will forecast a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow and Sunday; the high Saturday will be in the upper 50s, and a good chance we reach the upper 60s Sunday afternoon. Clouds thicken Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Rain is likely at times Monday thanks to a surface cold front passing through, that will trail a deep surface low over the Great Lakes. Some thunder is possible, but we don’t expect any severe weather due to the lack of instability. Rain amounts around 1/2 inch are likely. Then, the rest of the week looks dry with seasonal temperatures; highs mostly in the upper 50s and lows in the 30s. We could see a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will bring a chance of rain to far South Alabama Wednesday.

SOMETHING TO WATCH: Keep an eye on brutally cold air over Siberia; no threat to North America now, but if a cross polar flow forms in coming weeks, that could spell trouble for Canada and possibly parts of the U.S.

Have fantastic Friday!

Ryan