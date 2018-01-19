Troy Man Charged with First Degree Robbery

by Lillie Dunn

The Troy Police Department arrested Patrick Bernard Fuller Jr, 22 of Troy, January 15, 2018.

Fuller turned himself into the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department in Georgia for the charge of first degree robbery.

The Troy Police Department obtained a warrant on Patrick Fuller on January 03, 2018 for the Robbery that occurred at a local gas station in the 700 block of South Brundidge Street.

The robbery occurred back on December 24, 2017. Troy Officers transported Fuller from the Dekalb County Jail back to Troy, where he was booked into the Pike County Jail with a $50,000.00 bond.