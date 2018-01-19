Troy University Officials Break Ground on $25 Million Student Recreation Center

by Danielle Wallace

It’s a another step for Troy University as university officials break ground on a $25 million student recreation center.

“I think it will be the most heavily used buildings on our campus. We know that students that are physically fit do better academically and so I think that it’s not only a recreational outlet or a physical fitness outlet but it will also serve well in term of their studies,” says Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr., Chancellor of Troy University.

The 78,000 square foot facility will feature a basketball court, special aerobic rooms, an outdoor swimming pool and a multi-level walking track. For students the facility is a big plus.

“As a physical education major I think it is a great opportunity and a great installment for students to become active and enjoy a healthy lifestyle at the university,” says Troy University student Anna Marsh.

“Many students go to gyms in the community but to have one that’s built into our tuition and fees already that we have access to is just truly going to be a great addition,” says Ashli Morris, Troy University Student Government Association President.

The project has been in the works for several years, after students made their voices heard.

“We’ve had students, administrators, architects-everybody getting their heads together mapping this out, planning it very carefully. This is going to have everything we need,” says Maj. Gen. Walter Givhan, Troy University Senior Vice Chancellor.

It is something that university officials say will long-term benefits for students.

“Our motto is educate the mind to think, the heart to feel, the body to act. That third part of that-the body to act, this will be important. It’s part of that whole person concept that we believe in,” says Givhan.

“If we could just snap our fingers and it would be here tomorrow, we would all be so proud but we will wait patiently knowing that the ground has been broken and it will be coming soon,” says Morris.

The center is expected to be complete in 18 months.