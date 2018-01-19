Warmer Weekend Ahead !

by Shane Butler

The warming trend is underway and it’s sticking around through the weekend. Daytime high temps will climb into the 60s and approach 70 Sunday. It won’t be quite as cold overnight and most spots will avoid falling below freezing Saturday night. High pressure will be the main weather feature overhead both Saturday and Sunday. Clouds will be passing through at times but lots of sunshine will mixed in as well. A frontal boundary heads our way and we have rain on the way for Monday. Rainfall potential of .25 to .75 inch will be possible with this system. It’s dry and slightly cooler behind the frontal passage. Most of the work week turns out sunny with highs in the 60s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.