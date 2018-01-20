On 1st Significant Vote, Sen. Jones sides with GOP

Jones is the first Democratic Senator in Alabama in decades

by Tim Lennox

Senator Jones was one of a handful of Democratic U.S. Senators to support a Republican measure to continue funding the Federal Government. It was opposed by most Democrats because the resolution did not support the immigration measure called DACA. The resolution failed, and some government operations were halted at Midnight as a result.

Alabama political watchers were interested in Jones’ vote, to see if he would stick with his party. Here’s the statement he released, which never used the word “republican” or “democrat”: