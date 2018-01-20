Hundreds Participate in Montgomery’s Women’s March

by Danielle Wallace

The march is on the Anniversary of President Donald Trumps’ inauguration and a common theme across the country was female empowerment and denouncing Trump’s views.

“This is the one year after the inauguration of President Trump and we have seen a slow decay of the civil rights of Americans over the last year. So it’s more important now than ever for people to get together to fight for what’s right,” says Erin Fitzgerald, Digital Director of the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The women carried signs and shouted chants supporting freedom at the polls.

“We are trying to register as many new voters as we can and raise awareness that voting matters, elections matter, and women’s voices in those votes matter,’ says Fitzgerald.

They say every woman has a story that deserves to be heard.

“For me, it’s important that women stand up for issues that matter to us because we do have a voice. It’s impossible for us to unite if we keep quiet,” says Tura White.

The women are united about issues that impact them and their families, especially involving health like the the Children’s Health Insurance Program, expanding Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act.

“We’re hoping that women and their families come here and meet each other-understand that Montgomery is a small community. There is a wealth of organizations to get involved in,” says Fitzgerald.

There were women’s marches in Dothan and Mobile also on Saturday.