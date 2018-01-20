A Milder Weather Pattern (Finally!)

Watch Out For Storms on Monday Though

by Ben Lang

Its been an absolutely wonderful start to the weekend. High temperatures today reached the lower 60s for all of central and south Alabama. Tonight won’t be as cold in comparison to nights in the teens and twenties we have seemingly become accustomed to during the cold outbreaks of the last few weeks.. Lows drop to around 40 degrees under a mostly clear sky. Sunday is shaping up to be an even nicer day. High temperatures will reach the 70s in some spots, and upper 60s elsewhere. Skies will be mostly sunny. We’ll close the weekend with a milder Sunday night; lows fall to the upper 40s.

Rain returns to the forecast to start the new week. It now looks like the morning may be mostly dry, save for a few scattered rain showers. Rain and thunderstorms will enter west Alabama by the mid-afternoon. For now, the chance for severe weather is very low. The storm prediction center places a marginal risk for severe weather across extreme southwest Alabama, mainly for an unlikely chance of potentially strong wind gusts. We’ll monitor that threat, but for now severe weather looks very unlikely. The rain should be out of here by midnight, and we’re back to dry and mild weather on Tuesday.

High temperatures for Wednesday through Friday top out in the lower 60s with plenty of sun each day. Overnight lows for the same time-frame will be in the mid 30s. Another decent chance for rain arrives next weekend.