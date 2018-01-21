Jail Records: UA SGA President Charged with DUI

Jarod Hunter was arrested in Tuscaloosa today.

by Tim Lennox

Tuscaloosa County Jail records show Jarod Zakiya Hunter was arrested today and was released on a $1,000 bond.

Last year, Hunter became the first African-American SGA candidate to run with the support of “The Machine”, a secretive student political group.

The University of Alabama released a statement that did not comment directly on the arrest, but quoted a spokeswoman, Monica Watts:

” We are disappointed when any of our students use poor judgment. We don’t have all of the details at this time so it would be premature for us to comment further.”