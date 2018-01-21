Mild Tonight; A Few Strong Storms Monday

by Ben Lang

What a wonderful Sunday afternoon it was. Highs today reached the lower 70s with plenty of sun to go around. Tonight will be mild compared to our cold nights of January thus far. Low temperatures will be within a couple degrees of 50 under a partly cloudy sky.

We’re back to an active weather day on Monday. The morning will likely be dry, save for a few light showers across west Alabama. By the afternoon and evening, we could be dealing with a few strong to possibly severe thunderstorms. The overall severe weather risk is still low, with our viewing area only placed in a marginal risk for severe weather, a 1 out of 5 on the severe weather outlook scale. The primary threat will be strong wind gusts, but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out, so remain aware of updates to our forecast through social media, on our website, and on-air tomorrow. Storms enter west Alabama shortly after noon, and then progress east during the afternoon and evening. Storms probably won’t arrive for communities along the I-65 corridor until about 5-6pm. Storms should be out of our area by 9 or 10pm.

A cold front pushes through the area Monday night, ending any severe weather threat. There won’t be a major surge of cold air behind the front, so high temperatures could still reach the 60s Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday through Thursday night will still be a bit chilly, with lows in the 30s, but Wednesday and Thursday high temperatures should reach the lower 60s with sunshine. Our next chance for rain will arrive next weekend.