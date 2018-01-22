187th Fighter Wing Returns Home

by Ellis Eskew

It was a happy homecoming for nearly 200 Airmen from the 187th Fighter Wing Monday night.

The airmen returned to Danelly Field after completing a 3-month deployment to Southwest Asia.

The troops missed Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s. They also missed the announcement and celebration of the F-35 coming to Montgomery.

Airmen and their loved ones say it’s great to be together again.

“There are no words to describe that feeling. Just very, very happy. It feels good,” said Allie Freeman.

Capt. Seth Freeman says, “A beautiful, rainy day. We haven’t seen green in a while. We haven’t seen much rain in a while. It’s an awesome day. One of the more happier days of my life.”

The 187th’s deployment to Southwest Asia was in support of Operation Inherent

Resolve