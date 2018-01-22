Are You a Happy Worker?
Where does Alabama rank?
As you can see, Alabama is toward the bottom, but not in the lowest tier:
The sokanu report shows Hawaii at the top, and The least happy? Washington D.C.
“Looking at employees in 599 career paths across the U.S. in 2017, career platform Sokanu uncovered where the happiest workers in the country live and what they do for a living. For the second year in a row, Hawaii topped the list as the state with the happiest employees, and Alaska followed close behind. Wyoming, West Virginia and New Mexico also made the cut for the top five states, with New Mexico moving up a whopping 42 spots since last year.
Overall, states along the East Coast tend to have the highest numbers of unhappy workers. Likely due to the wary political climate today, Washington, D.C., fell 12 spots since last year, making it the place with the most unhappy workers. Following D.C. is Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.”