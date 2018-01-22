Dallas Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigates Double Murder

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Authorities in Dallas County are searching for answers after two people are found shot to death and their vehicle is torched.

Capt. Mike Granthum says deputies responded to a shots-fired call and found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames and two dead bodies.

He says it happened in the Sardis-Tyler community around 10:30 Saturday morning at the intersection of County Road 7 and County Road 30.

“And inside the vehicle was a charred remains of a subject on the passenger side and outside the vehicle was a person that appeared to have been shot several times actually, laying on the side of the road deceased,” said Granthum.

Anyone with information that could help authorities with this case call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 874-2530.