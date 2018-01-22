Dry And Cooler Week

by Shane Butler

Looks like we dry out and cool down a bit this week. A cold front will sweep through here and push the clouds and rain out tonight. Clear and dry conditions setup behind the frontal passage. Temps will be rather seasonal with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s while lows hover in the low to mid 30s. Another frontal boundary heads our way this weekend. We expect rain Saturday with the clouds and rain moving out early Sunday. Temps will once again cool down a bit behind this frontal passage as well.