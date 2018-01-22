Montgomery County Arrests: January 15-21

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/21 Elicia Leonard Arrest Date: 1/19/18 Charge(s): Failure to Stop at Stop Sign & No Drivers License

2/21 Eric Childers Arrest Date: 1/15/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation (2 counts)

3/21 Wesley Miles Arrest Date: 1/16/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

4/21 Maxine Sankey Arrest Date: 1/19/18 Charge(s): Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd & Possession of Forged Instrument 1st

5/21 Robert Smith Arrest Date: 1/20/18 Charge(s): Public Intoxication



7/21 Walter Grove Arrest Date: 1/21/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation

8/21 Theodore Carroll Arrest Date: 1/16/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle, Possession/Use of Drug Paraphernalia, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

9/21 Steaven Hunter Arrest Date: 1/16/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd

10/21 Shandra Glover Arrest Date: 1/19/18 Charge(s): Failure to Redeliver Hired Vehicle



11/21 Lorenzo McDaniels Arrest Date: 1/16/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 2nd

12/21 Lapatrick Jones Arrest Date: 1/19/18 Charge(s): Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons

13/21 Kemond Fortson Arrest Date: 1/20/17 Charge(s): Hold for Other

14/21 Jeremy Knight Arrest Date: 1/19/18 Charge(s): Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons

15/21 James Livingston II Arrest Date: 1/18/18 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended, Open Container Violation, Operating Vehicle Without Insurance( 2 counts), Possession of Marijuana 1st, Possession of Controlled Substance, Speeding, & Switched Tag



16/21 Jacob Brown Arrest Date: 1/19/18 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card (3 counts) & Theft of Property III

17/21 Dolie Felder Arrest Date: 1/17/18 Charge(s): Possession of Burglary Tools

18/21 Dangelo Gardner Arrest Date: 1/18/18 Charge(s): Burglary III

19/21 Brian Ben Isreal Arrest Date: 1/19/18 Charge(s): Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons

20/21 Ashley Cooper Arrest Date: 1/16/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance



21/21 Andrew Garrett Arrest Date: 1/19/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation











































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates January 15th through January 21st, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.