Montgomery County Arrests: January 15-21 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Jan 22, 2018 11:34 AM CST Updated: Jan 22, 2018 11:38 AM CST by Alabama News Network Staff 1/21Elicia Leonard Arrest Date: 1/19/18 Charge(s): Failure to Stop at Stop Sign & No Drivers License Show Caption Hide Caption 2/21Eric Childers Arrest Date: 1/15/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 3/21Wesley Miles Arrest Date: 1/16/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/21Maxine Sankey Arrest Date: 1/19/18 Charge(s): Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd & Possession of Forged Instrument 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 5/21Robert Smith Arrest Date: 1/20/18 Charge(s): Public Intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 6/21Wesley Miles Arrest Date: 1/16/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/21Walter Grove Arrest Date: 1/21/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/21Theodore Carroll Arrest Date: 1/16/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle, Possession/Use of Drug Paraphernalia, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 9/21Steaven Hunter Arrest Date: 1/16/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 10/21Shandra Glover Arrest Date: 1/19/18 Charge(s): Failure to Redeliver Hired Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 11/21Lorenzo McDaniels Arrest Date: 1/16/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 12/21Lapatrick Jones Arrest Date: 1/19/18 Charge(s): Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons Show Caption Hide Caption 13/21Kemond Fortson Arrest Date: 1/20/17 Charge(s): Hold for Other Show Caption Hide Caption 14/21Jeremy Knight Arrest Date: 1/19/18 Charge(s): Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons Show Caption Hide Caption 15/21James Livingston II Arrest Date: 1/18/18 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended, Open Container Violation, Operating Vehicle Without Insurance( 2 counts), Possession of Marijuana 1st, Possession of Controlled Substance, Speeding, & Switched Tag Show Caption Hide Caption 16/21Jacob Brown Arrest Date: 1/19/18 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card (3 counts) & Theft of Property III Show Caption Hide Caption 17/21Dolie Felder Arrest Date: 1/17/18 Charge(s): Possession of Burglary Tools Show Caption Hide Caption 18/21Dangelo Gardner Arrest Date: 1/18/18 Charge(s): Burglary III Show Caption Hide Caption 19/21Brian Ben Isreal Arrest Date: 1/19/18 Charge(s): Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons Show Caption Hide Caption 20/21Ashley Cooper Arrest Date: 1/16/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 21/21Andrew Garrett Arrest Date: 1/19/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates January 15th through January 21st, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law. FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Montgomery County Arrests: January 8-14 Montgomery County Arrests: December 11-17 Montgomery County Arrests: December 4-10 Montgomery County Arrests: November 27-December 3