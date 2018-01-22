Montgomery Man Fatally Shot in Early-Morning East South Boulevard Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/2 East Boulevard Shooting

2/2 East Boulevard Shooting



The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the early morning shooting death of Terrence Mahone, 22, of Montgomery.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the intersection of Bonaparte and the West South Boulevard on Monday, January 22, at about 2 a.m. in reference to a possible shooting.

At the scene, they located a vehicle that had run into a sign. In the vehicle they located Mahone, the passenger, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second adult male, the driver of the vehicle, had sustained a serious gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He now is listed as stable.

The initial investigation indicates that the shooting occurred at the intersection of Woodley Road and the East South Boulevard. The circumstances remain under investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time, and no additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.