Your Town Friday: Pike Road

by George McDonald

The town of Pike Road is one of the fastest growing cities in the state of Alabama.

“We’re just moving along,” said resident Lucille Maryland. “We really are.”

“I think its great,” said resident Amy Rhodes.

“You know we’re looking forward to more businesses coming out. Certainly there’s been a lot of housing developments have been the main thing and now we need you know places to work.”

In just 20 years the town’s population has gone from about 300 to about 8700.

Rhodes says she’s fairly new to the Pike Road community and she loves it.

“I’ve lived in Montgomery and Birmingham and other cities as well and this is a real sense of community. Everybody comes out for all the activities,” she said.

“Every time you walk by or drive by people always wave at you,” said resident Chancellor Maryland.

“We love Pike Road. We love the community. We love the neighbors, we’re all like family here and we wouldn’t live anywhere else.”

The town of Pike Road offers residents the peace and quiet of country life with easy access to all the perks and opportunities of big city living.

“Its about 20 minutes from here to Montgomery so it’s a very good commute,” said Maryland.

Still, there is one thing residents say would make the town even better than it is.

“Well, for 2018, I would like to see a grocery store in Pike Road,” said Lucille Maryland.

And Amy Rhodes agrees.

“It’d be nice to have a grocery store.”