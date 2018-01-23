Alabama Families Reap Benefits of Airbnb

by Alabama News Network Staff

As Alabama families continue reaping the economic benefits of home sharing, Airbnb is releasing new data on the income its host community earned during 2017 to help to pay their mortgage, rent and other monthly bills. Between January and December 2017, residents of Alabama made $16.3 million by sharing their homes with tourists, beach goers, and college football fans.

“Home sharing through Airbnb continues to be a unique and flexible way for Alabama families to make more money, pay their bills, and support their communities,” said Will Burns, Public Policy Director for Airbnb in Alabama. “We look forward to 2018 being another successful year of giving residents in Birmingham, the Gulf Shores, Auburn, and all corners of the state an economic boost, travelers more affordable accommodations, and neighborhood businesses more foot traffic.”

Further analysis of Airbnb stays in Alabama during 2017 revealed:

A total of 114,000 Airbnb guest arrivals occurred across the state.

Approximately 2,100 Alabama families hosted at least one Airbnb guest.

The typical host shared their home 24 nights and earned $6,100 in additional income.

Fifty-seven percent of Airbnb hosts in Alabama are women.

The following data is an overview of 2017 guest arrivals and total host income, broken down by the top fifteen home sharing cities in the state of Alabama:

City 2017 Guest Arrivals 2017 Host Income Gulf Shores 27,700 $4.9 Million Birmingham 14,400 $1.5 Million Orange Beach 14,100 $2.7 Million Mobile 8,300 $936,000 Huntsville 4,600 $617,000 Auburn 4,500 $611,000 Fairhope 4,300 $602,000 Tuscaloosa 3,900 $714,000 Montgomery 3,400 $398,000 Dauphin Island 1,900 $298,000 Florence 1,600 $201,000 Cullman 1,500 $173,000 Foley 1,500 $154,000 Northport 1,200 $165,000 Opelika 1,100 $175,000

To learn more about Airbnb’s host community and policy developments, visit https://airbnbcitizen.com.