Noon Update: Calm, Seasonal Weather Rest of Work Week

by Ryan Stinnett

Compared to recent weeks, the remainder of this work week looks exceptional. We will not have to deal with Arctic air, wintry precip, or severe weather. The week will be relatively tranquil with seasonal temperatures and each day should feature a partly to mostly sunny sky with a high in the mid and upper 50s, right at seasonal averages for late January. Nights will be chilly with lows well down in the 30s and a light freeze is likely both Wednesday and Thursday morning.

WET WEEKEND WEATHER: Moisture surges northward Friday night, and Saturday will be a cloudy day with rain likely at times. It looks as though this will be a slow moving system and the rain will continue into Sunday as well. Highs will be in the low 60s Saturday, and mid 50s Sunday; rain amounts over the weekend should be around 1/2 inch to one inch for most places. And, for now no severe storms are expected.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of the week looks mostly cool and dry with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s; some risk of showers returning by Thursday or Friday.

Have a great day!

Ryan