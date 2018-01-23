Cool & Dry Weather Pattern

by Shane Butler

High pressure will be our dominate weather feature overhead for the remainder of the work week. As a result, a mostly clear and dry air mass will hover over the area. You can expect sunny and cool days along with clear and cold nights. Basically temps will reach upper 50s to lower 60s for highs while low to mid 30s will be common overnight. Another frontal boundary heads our way this weekend. This system will bring us our next round of rain activity. It looks like rain will start Saturday and linger into Sunday. It’s back to sunny and cooler weather conditions for the start of next week.