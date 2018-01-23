County Health Departments Offering Free Flu Vaccinations

As flu continues to spread across the state, Alabama Department of Public Health steps up to help communities battle the flu bug

by Kimberly Hyde

1/1 IMG_0592

The flu continues to spread at a high rate across Alabama, and medical experts say the best prevention is still the flu shot.

Nurse practitioner Pamela Ingram is seeing her fair share of flu patients.

“More and more cases everyday,” Ingram said.

She says influenza cases are being diagnosed daily at Greenville’s Stabler Clinic.

“A lot of people will come in with just cold symptoms not thinking they have the flu,” she said. “We test them and sure enough they come back positive for the flu.”

Unfortunately, Ingram doesn’t see the trend stopping anytime soon.

“The season has definitely not peaked all the way yet, so we anticipate having more and more cases.”

Health professionals say besides good hygiene practices your best defense remains the flu shot.

Maleia Reynolds is with the Southeastern District of the Alabama Department of Public Health. ADPH is currently offering free walk-in flu shot clinics across the state.

“We wanted to give everyone the ability to get a flu shot,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds says Governor Kay Ivey’s State Public Health Emergency issued earlier this month helped increase awareness.

“To start with we weren’t giving a lot at all before the state of emergency, but now they are starting to pick up everyday,” she said.

And while the vaccine may not protect you from all strains of the flu virus, medical experts say an ounce of prevention has its benefits.

“It’s still available and we recommend getting it because if you do wind up getting the flu sometimes the symptoms aren’t as bad as they would be if you had not had the vaccination,” said Ingram.

County Health Departments will continue to offer flu shots free of charge until the flu season ends or they run out of the vaccine.

Below is a link to all clinic locations in each county, as well as dates and times:

http://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/immunization/index.html

The Alabama Department of Public Health recommends an annual influenza vaccination for everyone 6 months and older.