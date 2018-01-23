DOC Officers Get Racial Intelligence Training in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Officers and staff at the Alabama Department of Corrections get racial intelligence training in Selma.

Officials with the Racial Intelligence Training and Engagement Academy or RITE Academy say it equips law enforcement professionals with the right tools to treat people fairly.

They say a key factor in treating others fairly is knowing and understanding your own emotions.

“That’s one of the biggest benefits of this program,” said DOC Training Director Elliott Saddler.

“And also gives them some really simple tools that they can use on day to day interactions that’ll make them make really good decisions.”

The Department of Corrections is the largest law enforcement agency in the state of Alabama with about three thousand correctional officers and about a thousand non-uniformed support personnel.