How to ‘Flu-Proof’ Your Home

by Ellis Eskew

The flu outbreak is still running rampant throughout Alabama.

So how can you protect your family from getting it?

Of course, washing hands, covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze are always good ideas.

Experts also say making sure everyday items in your home are clean, especially things like kitchen sponges, dishcloths, cutting boards, home desks, floors, sinks, and toilets.

“We used to think that the flu virus was transmitted by droplets, which only travel a few feet,” said Scott Harris, Acting State Health Officer. “That is someone has to be close enough to you to cough on you or sneeze on you. But it turns out that there are actually smaller particles of droplets that can float through the air a lot further, maybe 25-30 feet away. That is one of the important reasons to stay home and stay away from people when you are sick.”

Harris says the best defense for the flu is the flu vaccine.

County Health Departments are offering free flu shots. Click here for locations.