Kentucky Shooting Suspect Armed with Handgun

Lillie Dunn,
Posted:

by Lillie Dunn

Gov. Matt Bevin says the fatal shooting at southwest Kentucky high school leaves a wound that will take a long time to heal.

Two students were killed Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School when a 15-year-old classmate opened fire. Bevin says 17 other people were injured, 12 of them suffering gunshot wounds.

Speaking at a news conference, Bevin says one girl died at the scene. A boy died at a hospital.

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders says the shooter was armed with a handgun. The boy will be charged with murder and attempted murder.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Related Posts

Male, 18, Accused of Raping 15-Year-Old Girl
DOC Officers Get Racial Intelligence Training in S...
State Senate Candidate Endorsed By Alabama Democra...
“Faith in Action Alabama” Leaders Advo...