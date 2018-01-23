State Senate Candidate Endorsed By Alabama Democratic Conference

by Jalea Brooks

Alabama’s district 26 senate seat is still vacant with two democratic candidates hoping to make the general election ballot this year. John Knight and David Burkette are preparing for a run-off election, with Burkette gaining the support of the Alabama Democratic Conference.

He and John Knight beat out three other candidates in the democratic primary for the District 26 Senate seat last December.

The district includes West, South and North Montgomery as well as the Western edge of Pike Road. Burkette is currently member of the Montgomery County City Council; Knight, a member of Alabama House of Representatives.

“It means a whole lot to me, it means the world really, to get such a fine organization behind you” said Burkette, following his endorsement announcement.

When asked if a similar endorsement is something he would hope to gain, Rep. Knight said he is definitely open to endorsements but “I don’t think the endorsements is what elects people. It’s people and voters that elect people….I think people are making their own independent mind. I hope that those independent minds will select me to represent them like they have done for a number of years”.

The winner of the February 27th run-off election will then run against republican challenger D.J. Johnson, in the general election on May 15th.