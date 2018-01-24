Authorities Break Up Drug Ring in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies break up a drug ring in Selma and put eleven suspected drug dealers behind bars.

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the arrests Wednesday afternoon at the Dallas County Courthouse.

He says the arrests came after a seventeen month joint investigation led by the DEA.

And he says evidence was gathered through more than a year of surveillance and wiretaps.

“I hope that we look at this as a matter of public safety from the standpoint of individuals and families and making this community better,” said Marshall.

He said the arrests also kick off a new initiative by his office aimed at reducing violent crime around the state.