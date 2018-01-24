Banks Woman Accused of Stealing Fuel; Business Burglary

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy Police have a charged Summer Ann Griffin, 24, of Banks with three counts of Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle and one count of Burglary 3rd degree. All are class C felonies.

Police say Griffin stole fuel from three buses in December 2017.

One bus belonged to a local church. The other two buses were hit at the Troy Nutrition Center.

Police say surveillance video also indicated that Griffin was the suspect in a business burglary in December on Henderson Highway.

Griffin is being held in the Pike County Jail on bonds totalling $11,000.