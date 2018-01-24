Calm Weather Pattern Continues

by Ryan Stinnett

Today through Friday the weather remains fairly tranquil with ample sunshine each day and highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Nights will be chilly with lows well down in the 30s.

WET WEEKEND WEATHER: Moisture surges northward Friday night, and Saturday will be a cloudy day with rain likely at times. It looks as though this will be a slow moving system and the rain will continue into Sunday as well. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Saturday and Sunday; rain amounts over the weekend should be around 1/2 inch to one inch for most places. And, for now, it still appears no severe storms are expected.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of the week looks mostly cool and dry with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s which is pretty seasonal for the final week of January. Towards the end of the week, the models are suggesting our next storm system with rain returning. Heading into February, it appear we still have a lot of winter left to deal with as more Arctic air is likely to invade the U.S. and Southeast, and for some reason, I do not think we have seen the last of the wintry precip for Alabama.

Have a great day!

Ryan