Counting the Homeless

by Ellis Eskew

The Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless took to the streets over the last two days to count the number of homeless residents in Montgomery.

Every year volunteers break out into teams and canvas the city providing everything from hygiene kits to winter clothes to those in need.

The Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless is required to do this each year in order to receive funding.

As for the numbers, officials say they can fluctuate.

“You kind of see it showing up where transitional housing numbers go down, emergency housing numbers go up, street housing numbers go up where another component goes down,” said Executive Director Nancy Fitzpatrick.

Official numbers are expected to be in next week.

Officials say there were around 65 people who are homeless last year, down from the year before when there were 74.