Families Seek Help in Solving Five-Year-Old Triple Murder Mystery

Victim's families gather at Madison Park Community Center to plea for information

by Kimberly Hyde

Three families.

Three unsolved murders.

Family members now renewing a call for answers five years later.

“It’s so hard for us to sleep at night knowing that the people who did it are still out there,” said Lakita Lewis, during a gathering Wednesday at Montgomery’s Madison Park Community Center.

Lewis is now raising her slain sister’s only son.

“All of us going to have to stand together if we want to make this work cause my child needs justice, my mother needs justice,” she said.

On January 13, 2013, Montgomery residents Cheryl Colquitt-Thompson, Quinones King and Rodney Cottrell were all found dead in a vehicle along an I-85 exit ramp in Union City, Georgia. Each were beaten and strangled to death.

Georgia police continue to investigate leads in the killings. Family members are still desperate for answers on what led to the deaths of their loved ones.

“So we can get some closure to the family, especially for my mother,” said Malcolm King, Quinones King’s Brother.

“It’s been five years and we haven’t had any information or anything like that and they were good people and they didn’t deserve anything like that,” said Rose Cottrell, Rodney Cottrell’s Sister-In-Law.

Montgomery City Councilman David “Coach” Burkette has put up a $1,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case.

“All three families have suffered tremendous hardship,” said Burkette. “They’re missing their loved ones. So I would like to see a conviction, an arrest and a conviction.

Meanwhile, relatives of the victims continue to mourn and plead for justice.

“We’re just trying to bring awareness,” said Lewis. “If anybody knows anything please come to Crimestoppers because we’re ready to put this case to rest so we can have some peace.”

If you have any information regarding this crime, you can call Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.

A $2,000 cash reward is being offered for an arrest and conviction in the case.