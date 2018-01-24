Georgia Woman Accused of Stealing $8,000 in Money Cards

by Lillie Dunn

Steletia Weathersbe, 24, of Stone Mountain, Georgia has been arrested by the Troy Police Department and charged with first degree theft of property.

Weathersbe turned herself in to the Troy Police Department on January 22, 2018 at approximately 2:50 pm.

Weathersbe’s charges stem from her role in the theft of over $8,000 in money cards that occurred on May 01, 2017 from a business in the 1300 block of U.S. 231 South.

Weathersbe was processed through the Troy City Jail and incarcerated in the Pike County Jail.

Weathersbe’s bond was set at $5,000.