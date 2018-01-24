Rep. Martha Roby Speaks on Issues While on Tour

by Danielle Wallace

While Congresswoman Martha Roby visited with kids at Charles Henderson Middle School, she took time out to address some of the major issues that federal lawmakers are dealing with right now. Among them the recent government shutdown.

“The government shutdown was unnecessary and should have never happened. A continuing resolution is a terrible way to govern but it’s better than the government shutting down. It’s terrible for our military and other government agencies,” says Roby.

The temporary solution for the shutdown runs through February 8th.

“As an appropriator we passed all of our twelve appropriations bills through the committee, through the house. It was just an in-pass with the senate. They failed to do their work,” says Roby.

As for her thoughts on Senator Doug Jones supporting the spending bill to stop the government shutdown?

“I was pleased to see Senator Jones vote the way he did but I would just add this, the Alabama delegation has a long tradition of working well together,” says Roby.

With her congressional seat up for grabs this year, Roby says that is the least of her concerns right now. She says she has focused her attention on the men and women in uniform.

“Right now, I’m focused on doing my job. I wake up everyday to fight for the people of Alabama 2nd Congressional District and I’m going to continue to do that,” says Roby.

The Children’s Health Insurance Program has also been renewed for 6 years. $150,000 children are part of the program in Alabama.