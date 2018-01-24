School Board, Search Firm Outline Next Steps of State Superintendent Search

by Jalea Brooks

State education leaders are narrowing down the qualities they’d like to see in their next superintendent.

Representatives from Ray and Associates, the firm aiding the school board in the recruiting process were at a specially called state school board meeting to give an outline of the next phase of the superintendent search.

Interim superintendent Ed Richardson has agreed to stick around in some capacity to help the next superintendent transition. Board members say they are hopeful, and eager to move the process forward.

“We need to get a great one, no doubt. We need to get the Gus Malzahn, Nick Saban of state superintendents” said state school board member Mary Scott Hunter.

Vice president, Stephanie Bell, spoke out on whether the state intervention of Montgomery Public schools could discourage potential candidates from considering the superintendent position. “I hope that it will not deter anyone from applying for the position. The intervention in Montgomery County is certainly being handled quite well by Dr. Ed Richardson” said Bell.

The firm has proposed an application deadline for mid March, and plans to review those applications with state board members in early April.

Ed Richardson has been serving as interim superintendent since former superintendent Michael Sentance resigned last fall after a little more than a year on the job. He had been criticized for not communicating his plans to fix public schools with the board.