Suspect Wanted in Clanton Shooting Captured in Lauderdale County

by Alabama News Network Staff

With help from the U.S. Marshalls, Andrekus Wooley has been arrested and is now in the Chilton County jail. He was located at a convenience store in Lauderdale County and was taken into custody without incident.

The Clanton Police Department say they were searching for Wooley in connection with a shooting that happened in Clanton Saturday, January 20. He and Willie Reeves were suspects in the case, and were spotted on I-65. They say a pursuit began and ended in Autauga County when the suspects ran from the vehicle.

Reeves was arrested shortly after, but they say Wooley ran into the woods.