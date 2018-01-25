Alabama State Archives Moving Three Important Alabama Documents

by Alabama News Network Staff

Workers at the Alabama State Archives have very carefully packed three of Alabama’s most important documents in boxes for some very careful shipping.

The documents include the 1861 “Ordinance of Secession” and the state’s current constitution. It was written in 1901 and has been amended more than 900 times. They’re being sent to a company in New England for preservation and restoration.

The six constitutions and other papers are being shipped three at a time. The work is being done as part of Alabama’s 200th birthday celebration. Alabama became a state on December 14, 1819.