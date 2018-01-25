Calm Weather Days, Before Rain Returns this Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

Today and Friday the weather remains fairly tranquil, but expect a bit of a warming trending. Both days will feature ample sunshine; highs in the mid and upper lower 60s today, followed by lower and mid 60s Friday. Nights will be chilly with lows in and around the freezing mark.

WET WEEKEND WEATHER: An area of low pressure will track south of the state this weekend, and will begin to send moisture into Alabama Friday night. For the weekend, you can expect periods of rain Saturday, Saturday night and into Sunday. Good news, with the low well to the south, no threat of severe weather, but portions of the state should see a soaking rain, which is needed. Amounts will vary from around 1/2 inch over the northern counties, to over one inch near the Gulf Coast. The high Saturday and Sunday will be in the 60s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The first half of the week continues to looks mostly cool and dry with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the 30s which is pretty seasonal for the final days of January. Towards the end of the week, our next storm system brings the threat of rain back to Alabama, and as we head into February, much colder air looks to return to Alabama. Some of the models are showing, as our next storm system exits, there will be the chance for the rain to change over to a frozen precip…Way too early to know if this occurs, but once again, we have lots of winter to go through before things get warmer.

