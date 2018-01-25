Ex-Alabama Football Star Arrested in Tuscaloosa on Robbery Charges

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey has been arrested on a charge of stealing a phone charging cord from an Uber driver.

Court records show the former Alabama player was arrested Thursday on a third-degree robbery charge in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The 21-year-old Humphrey is free on bond after being held briefly.

The Tuscaloosa News reports that records show an Uber driver claimed Humphrey borrowed a $15 charger on a pre-dawn ride to a campus hotel on January 13 but refused to return it.

A charging document says Humphrey elbowed the driver and balled up a fist.

A Ravens statement says Humphrey told the team there was a misunderstanding over a phone charger he thought was his.

An attorney representing Humphrey didn’t immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.

