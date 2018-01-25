Impact Alabama Offering Free Tax Services

by Danielle Wallace

Tax season is here and working families can get help in preparing their taxes.

For some, filing taxes can be overwhelming, that is where Impact Alabama’s Save First initiative comes in, providing free income tax services in various Montgomery locations.

“We’re here in Montgomery today to promote this service and make sure people in central Alabama know about this free tax preparation,” says Lowery McNeal, Recruitment Director for Impact Alabama.

The service is for working families making up to $54,000 a year with children at home. It is also available to families without children making up to $20,000 a year.

“This is really a win-win situation for the people that need their taxes done and you know people race to get their taxes done. They love to get their W-2’s they run to get their taxes done and a lot of times people just take their money but these people are professionals,” says Elton Dean, County Commission Chairman.

Last year, Impact Alabama’s save first initiative helped over a thousand families in Montgomery, get $3 million in tax returns.

“We know that families in central Alabama work really hard all year and don’t deserve to have to pay hundreds of dollars to have their taxes repaired every year,” says McNeal.

All you need are a few items to get started along with your social security cards.

“It’s just any tax documents people have received over the year, a W-2 or other forms from a work place, or social security forms,” says McNeal.

And everyone that works at the sites is IRS certified helping families get their full refund with a free option.

“They have really done a fantastic job of preparing taxes,” says Dean.

The service starts next week at the Rufus A. Lewis Library and the old Cloverdale Junior High School. It has already started at Huntington College.

To learn more about the service visit impactamerica/free-tax-services. To schedule an appointment call 1-888-998-2925.