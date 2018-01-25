Joint Narcotic Investigation Leads to the Arrest of 3 Covington County Men

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Wednesday, January 24, a joint narcotics investigation conducted by the United States Postal Service, ALEA State Bureau of Investigation, and the Covington County Drug Task Force culminated in the arrest of three individuals.

During the course of this investigation, agents learned of a scheme involving multiple pounds of marijuana being sent through the U.S. Mail from California to an address in Andalusia.

Agents recovered approximately 5 pounds of marijuana during the arrests, and two subjects were taken into custody without incident. A third suspect unsuccessfully attempted to elude agents, leading them on a short vehicle pursuit in Andalusia.

Individuals arrested during this investigation include:

Demeki Rashun Smith, 37-year-old male, a resident of Andalusia, Alabama

Jason Wayne Barth, 37-year-old male, a resident of Andalusia, Alabama

Shaina Lane, 29-year-old female, a resident of Opp, Alabama

All suspects have been charged with Trafficking Marijuana, with bonds set at $500,000 each.