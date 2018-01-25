Mobile Health Station Helping Cure Camellia City Residents the Natural Way

Sweet Heart Alabama is a one-of-a-kind health shop on wheels

by Kimberly Hyde

It is one of the most eye-catching attractions these days in downtown Greenville.

“I get a lot of honks, you know, people saying hello,” said Sweet Heart Alabama owner Danan Whiddon.

Whiddon’s health shop on wheels may be the only one of its kind in the country.

“I like to say that I am an Airstream apothecary,” she said.

And it’s parked right at the corner of Camellia and Commerce.

“We are actually the only health store inside of an Airstream trailer.”

Whiddon’s 1973 refurbished trailer is stocked full of natural health options.

“I can educate people as well as just helping them find the right natural alternatives that work with their medicine already,” said Whiddon.

Whiddon is a trained herbalist. She says a lot of her time these days is spent helping people with flu prevention.

“With my training I can really help people know if this is a safe herb to take if there’s any interactions with what they’re already taking or maybe there’s another alternative that’s better and the reasons why,” said Whiddon. “There are also natural options for people who have compromised immune systems to prevent the flu as well.”

The old-time remedies are a hit with modern customers.

“It’s just great to have a natural health store here in town where we have a different alternative for healthcare to become healthy in a holistic way,” said customer Jennifer Coghlan.

It’s a job Whiddon says she takes to heart.

“This is my hometown and I absolutely love the people of Greenville, Alabama,” said Whiddon. “They’re amazing.”

