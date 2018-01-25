New Contract & Investments Secure Jobs in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Some good economic news coming out of Dallas County Thursday involving two of the county’s major employers.

International Paper is adding another quarter billion dollars on top of the $300 million dollars the company announced it would invest to upgrade its Riverdale Mill facility near Selma.

“I’ve never handled anything that big, probably never will handle anything that big again. I hope I will,” said EDA Director Wayne Vardaman.

“We’re just real excited that the company thought enough of us to invest that kind of money.”

Meanwhile, American Apparel in Selma has been awarded a new $71 million dollar contract to make combat coats for the Army.

Chuck Lambert is the company’s Chief Operating Officer.

“I think this is a testament to the kind of people we got here and we’re excited about the future for American Apparel here in Selma, Alabama,” he said.

Lambert said the contract means added job security for the 250 people employed at the Selma facility.